Bells in churches across Derbyshire are being rung today as a mark of solidarity following the devastating fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The UK government and the Archbishops of Canterbury and York have asked that bells are rung today, Maundy Thursday, with many ringing at 7pm.

Some of the many Derbyshire churches taking part include Old Whittington, Old Brampton, Wingerworth, Eyam, Breadsall and Derby Cathedral.

