Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

A Derbyshire café with a one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest food hygiene scores.

Cafe Jaks, Heanor - four-star hygiene rating Cafe Jaks at Godfrey Street in Heanor has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 17.

The Vernon Arms, Sudbury - five-star hygiene rating The Vernon Arms, a pub at Main Road in Sudbury has received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 17.