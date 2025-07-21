Derbyshire café with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:07 BST
A café which has received a one-star food hygiene rating is among recently issued Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

Cafe Jaks at Godfrey Street in Heanor has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 17.

2. Cafe Jaks, Heanor - four-star hygiene rating

Cafe Jaks at Godfrey Street in Heanor has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 17. Photo: Google

The Vernon Arms, a pub at Main Road in Sudbury has received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 17.

3. The Vernon Arms, Sudbury - five-star hygiene rating

The Vernon Arms, a pub at Main Road in Sudbury has received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on June 17. Photo: Google

Little Gem Coffee And Cake House at High Street in Clay Cross has been handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on June 17.

4. Little Gem Coffee And Cake House, Clay Cross - five-star hygiene rating

Little Gem Coffee And Cake House at High Street in Clay Cross has been handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on June 17. Photo: Little Gem Coffee And Cake House

