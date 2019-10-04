Derbyshire bus firm ceases trading

A bus company which operated services in Derbyshire has ceased trading.

Yourbus confirmed the news in a statement on Friday morning.

The statement read: "It is with regret to inform our passengers that unfortunately Yourbus has ceased trading as of October 4 2019.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support and custom over the years.

"Any updates for passengers who had genie cards, which were travel smart cards, will be released in due course."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: "We were sorry to hear that Yourbus, one of our local bus companies, entered administration and feel for those who may now lose their jobs.

"The company had 13 contracts with us, some of which were used by students to get to school.

"We're currently working with other bus operators to provide a service to get these students home on Friday afternoon.

"It'll take us a little time to find operators to run the rest of the services that Yourbus provided for us but will do all we can as quickly as we can.

"Yourbus also ran commercial services. In most cases there are other operators for these routes so we wouldn't expect too much inconvenience for those using these Yourbus routes."

