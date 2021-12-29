Derbyshire-based Peak Pharmacy secures supplies of lateral flow tests for ‘foreseeable future’

Peak Pharmacy said its logistics team ‘worked tirelessly’ through the recent bank holidays, with support from the NHS in Doncaster, to guarantee supply.

The news comes as some pharmacists are warning of ‘patchy’ supplies of lateral flow tests following changes to self-isolation rules.

Lateral flow tests deliver results within minutes.

They said demand for the rapid tests rose after Government changes allowed people with Covid in England to end isolation after seven days if they test negative on days six and seven.

Matt Webster, head of retail operations at Peak Pharmacy, said: “As a pharmacy business we fully appreciate the challenges the pandemic has created for all the communities we serve.

“With isolation periods being reduced to seven days when a negative lateral flow test is produced on day six and day seven, demand for lateral flow tests has never been higher.

“We are therefore pleased to announce that we can offer lateral flow tests to any patient who visits any of our pharmacies with a valid collection code.

Derbyshire-based Peak Pharmacy has secured supplies of lateral flow tests for the 'foreseeable future'.

“We can supply one pack of test kits per requesting individual.

“If the person is also collecting on behalf of another, a maximum of two packs can be provided per transaction.”

To get your collection code, visit https://test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/collect-lateral-flow-kits

As well as supplying lateral flow tests, Peak Pharmacy is running 17 Covid vaccination clinics across the country, including in Chesterfield, as the battle against the virus continues.