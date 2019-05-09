Derby County manager Frank Lampard stunned restaurant goers by celebrating a crucial win at this Derbyshire eatery

With a place in the play-offs secured following a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, upbeat Rams boss Frank decided to take the family out for a treat.

And what better way to celebrate than tucking in to some Italian fare at one of Belper’s top venues - Armando’s Restaurant at The Talbot Hotel.

The meal must have been up to par as Frank’s wife Christine decided to record the moment with a post on Instagram, tagging in the restaurant.

And fans responded to the post with messages of support as Derby prepare to face old rivals Leeds United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.