There are delays of around 40 minutes on the A38 after a 'police incident.

The A38 is closed between the slip roads at the southbound Coxbench junction with the B6179.

A tweet from Highways England said this was "due to a police incident,"

There are delays of at least 40 minutes above the normal travel time on approach to the A38 closure as well as 3.5 miles of congestion back to the A610 Ripley junction.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and avoid the area.