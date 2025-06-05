Decaying tree in Chesterfield churchyard poses safety risk - as planning appplication submitted

A decaying tree in a Chesterfield churchyard that is posing a risk to safety requires remedial work.

The large fir tree near the entrance gate of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Old Whittington has lower branches that are dead or severely browning, creating a fire hazard, obstructing maintenance, and detracting from the tree’s health and the church’s appearance. Needles at the base create a slip risk on the adjacent footpath, according to church elder Roy Carrapatozo in an application to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Mr Carrapatozo is seeking consent from the council to remove the dead and decaying lower branches which would crown lift the tree by up to approximately 2.5m. There would be no reduction of the green upper crown.