Curtain up on Chesterfield's new musical mystery play set in the time that the crooked spire was built

A full-length mystery play set in the time when Chesterfield’s crooked spire was built will premiere this week.The Crooked Spire tells the story of a man who arrives in town from York to work on the spire and is accused of murdering its master carpenter. The man enlists the help of new friends in his fight to prove his innocence.Gerard Fletcher, who will soon be seen in the BBC police drama Sherwood which was shot in Mansfield Woodhouse, stars as Sir Henry. He said: “I love TV acting but there’s a different buzz from interacting with an audience on stage. The Crooked Spire is a great opportunity to refuel my passion for live theatre.”Philip Meeks, who plays the role of the coroner, Brother Robert, spends most of the year writing for the screen and stage and is also one of the country’s most respected pantomime dames. He said: “I believe that theatre is the best place for telling stories from history and there’s something fascinating and awe-inspiring about churches. I can’t imagine anyone from Chesterfield wouldn’t want to know about the history of their beloved ‘crooked spire’.John Conway, who is cast as Sir Richard, said: “It’s a great story and the music is really catchy. It’s a gift for Chesterfield.”The cast includes 11-year-old Eddie Waller, from Brampton, Chesterfield, who plays Walter, a young friend of the accused. Eddie has performed in concerts as part of Inspirations Theatre Company since 2017. The Crooked Spire is directed by Jake Smith, who directed the UK tour of Sleepy Hollow and worked on Sting’s musical The Last Ship.Ashgate Heritage Arts, founded by Chesterfield-based musicians and lyricists Martin Coslett and Peter Gray and award-winning scriptwriter Mary Hennessy from Buxton, created The Crooked Spire musical.