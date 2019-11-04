Cruise down Chesterfield Canal with Santa Claus this Christmas

Join Santa on a cruise down Chesterfield canal this Yuletide.

Visitors are invited to cruise with Santa this Christmas on the Chesterfield Canal from one of five locations.

Santa's Special Trips return to Chesterfield Canal this festive season.

Each child will receive a present from Santa and every adult can have a mince pie and a drink, for £7 each.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust is running these cruises on all of its four tripboats spread over fifteen days.

In Chesterfield, the tripboat, John Varley, will be doing Santa’s special trips on every Saturday and Sunday from November 23 to December 22 and on Wednesday 18, Thursday 19, Friday 20 and Monday 23 December.

All of these trips will leave from Tapton Lock, situated on the Tesco roundabout.

In Staveley, Madeline will be running the cruise with Santa trips, every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 until December 22 and on Monday 23 December.

These trips will leave from Hollingwood Hub on Works Road.

In Retford, the Seth Ellis, will be running trips every Saturday and Sunday from November 23 to December 22 and on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 December.

Santa's cruises will depart from the Hop Pole on the A620, Welham Road,

Hugh Henshall will be running from two locations.

On Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December the tripboat will be located at the Lock Keeper pub in Worksop.

On every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 to December 22 and on Monday 23 December it will run from Shireoaks.

Last year, the Chesterfield Canal Trust carried over two thousand Santa fans, and they advise that guests “will need to book soon to avoid disappointment”.

For more information and to book call 01629 533020 from 9am and 4pm.