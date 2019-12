The market is one of the highlights on the town’s calendar and takes place on the last Sunday of every month adjacent to the historic Market Place – with December’s taking place just three days before Christmas, offering shoppers the chance to grab some great last-minute Christmas presents.

1. ohh thats good. Abigail and Val Laycock try out the mulled wine. Abigail and Val Laycock try out the mulled wine. Eric Gregory JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Stiring the German sausages are Carol and Jay Johnson. Cooking German sausages are Carol and Jay Johnson. Eric Gregory JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Visitors to the market sampling the cheese boards. Visitors to the market sampling the cheese boards. Eric Gregory JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Andela Sitar-Brown was selling her speciallity chocolates. Andela Sitar-Brown was selling her speciallity chocolates. Eric Gregory JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more