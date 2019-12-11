Crowds flock to Eckington Christmas Festival

Organisers have hailed the success of a Derbyshire Christmas festival.

The team behind the seventh annual Eckington Christmas Festival say they have been overwhelmed by positive feedback since the event.

Amy Roberts, of A's Treat Box, at the event.

Margaret Fry, chairman of Eckington Town Team, which staged the festival, said: “We had a really good day - everything went well.

“We have had very positive feedback from the public and stallholders as well.

Highlights at the festival, on Friday, December 6, included food and drink stalls, children's rides and entertainment, craft stalls, charity stalls, face painting, Christmas singers and music, as well as Sigmund the singing reindeer and, of course, Father Christmas himself.

Mrs Fry, a retired GP practice manager who has been town team chairman since 2015, said: “I think there was something for everyone.

Jane Fordham and Gail Wheelhouse were running Eckington Town Team's tombola stall.

“The postive feedback has been wonderful – what has been nice is that so many people have come back and thanked us.

“Sigmund the singing reinder went around entertaining the children and they thought he was great.

“The main highlight for me was that there was something for everyone from 1-8pm and everyone seemed to be happy and enjoying them.”

Posting on the team’s Facebook page – fb.com/eckingtontownteam1 – Margaret Herriot said: “It was a great event, well done to everyone who made it happen.”

And Kathy Clegg posted: “Brilliant effort. Thanks to Eckington Town Team and the shopkeepers. Well done.”

Mrs Fry said the town team works “to improve Eckington and increase footfall”.

It aims “to bring a community spirit to events and encourage people to support the shops, cafes and businesses of Eckington”.

She said funds raised from the festival would go towards its future projects in the town.

And the festive fun is continuing in Eckington with the town’s Christmas Tree festival now open in the town’s Grade I-listed St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Featuring Christmas trees decorated by the community, the festival is open tomorrow Thursday, December 12, from 10am-3pm, Friday, December 13, from 3-6pm, Saturday, December 14, from 10am-6pm and Sunday, December 15, from 11am-4pm, when it will be followed by a carol service.