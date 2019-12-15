Crowds flock to Dronfield Christmas lights event
Crowds flocked to The Green care home, Green Lane, Dronfield, to see its Christmas lights switched on.
Gemma Gill, home activities co-ordinator, said they rely on donations to put on activities at the complex – and this was a chance to thank people for their generosity.
Families of residents and staff were invited, as well as the community and the home residents themselves.
Gemma said: “The residents came outside and were flabbergasted and excited by everything. We had Father Christmas come, with presents for all 48 children who were there.”