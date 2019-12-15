Crowds flock to Dronfield Christmas lights event

Crowds flocked to The Green care home, Green Lane, Dronfield, to see its Christmas lights switched on.

Children have fun in the fake snow at the event.

Gemma Gill, home activities co-ordinator, said they rely on donations to put on activities at the complex – and this was a chance to thank people for their generosity.

Families of residents and staff were invited, as well as the community and the home residents themselves.

Gemma said: “The residents came outside and were flabbergasted and excited by everything. We had Father Christmas come, with presents for all 48 children who were there.”

Crowds at The Green care home's Christmas lights switch-on in Dronfield.

Decorations at the event.

Lights at the event.