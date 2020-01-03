Crowdfunding campaign for tragic Chesterfield couple smashes target

An online fundraising campaign to support the families of a Chesterfield couple involved in a road crash has smashed its target.

Warehouse worker Simon Catterall was killed in the Chesterfield town centre crash which left his wife Ismena Chalustowska fighting for her life.

Simon Catterall died in the crash on Saltergate, Chesterfield.

The couple were in collision with an Audi car on Saltergate on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

A JustGiving page to raise funds for the families was set up and it has already more than doubled the original target of £2,000 – currently standing at £4,775.

The crowdfunding page says: “On Saturday 30th November Ismena and Simon Caterall were both involved in the tragic accident on Saltergate Chesterfield in which Simon sadly lost his life and Ismena has been left in a critical condition.

“Many of you may know Ismena from her year of working in Caffè Nero, Chesterfield, where her infectious smile and personality would have greeted many of you.

“Ismena and Simon recently got married and now due to the tragic events her and Simon's families’ lives have been turned upside down.

“In times like these its hard to know what to say or how to help, by setting up this page we hope to raise some funds to support both families in this time of incredible sadness.”

After the incident, Simon’s family paid tribute to the ‘fun-loving’ 36-year-old, of Enfield Road, as well as thanking members of the public and emergency services who helped him at the scene.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Simon tragically leaves behind his beautiful wife, as well as his mother, brother and little niece.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated to lose Simon. He was such a fun-loving character who loved his wife so, so much. She was his absolute life and they genuinely were what everyone describes as love birds.

“We are eternally grateful to all the emergency services that attended that day and to everyone that helped on the roadside. We don’t know how to ever thank you.”

To help the families, visit the JustGiving page to make a donation.