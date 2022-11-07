Creswell Crags and OPUS Music, which is based in Blackwell, are newcomers to be supported by the three-year award which boosts spending in areas where cultural investment and opportunity are too low.

Creswell Heritage Trust, the charity that manages and maintains Creswell Crags, has been awarded £358,375. The trust looks after the caves, collections and museum at the Ice Age site.

OPUS Music has been awarded £145,000 to build on its music-making opportunities for people across the East Midlands. This includes music-making to benefit the wellbeing of patients in healthcare settings, from premature babies to elderly care home residents.

Creswell Crags is renowned for its Ice Age cave art.

Both Creswell Crags and OPUS Music come under the remit of Bolsover and North East Derbyshire which are in Arts Council England’s Levelling Up for Culture Places in Derbyshire.

Arts Council England has also announced that it will increase its funding to Chesterfield based Junction Arts, The additional funding will enable a new Children’s Festival and an expanded programme of work in Bolsover, Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire.

Almost £13.6million over three years has been allocated to Derbyshire to support arts, culture and creativity.