Cresswell mum tells of her brave boys battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

A Derbyshire couple have vowed to help their two young sons fight a life limiting degenerative disease.

Elizabeth and Scott Ruthven were heartbroken when first their son Wyatt, four and then Garret aged two were told they had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle wasting condition.

There is currently no treatment and no cure, and sufferers lose the ability to walk before their teens, and have a life expectancy of mid-late 20s,

The family are now desperate to raise awareness of the cruel disease.

Elizabeth 40, of Cresswell said: "It was quite a bombshell when Wyatt was diagnosed.

"Wyatt is not able to walk properly , he was treated for flat feet. They thought he may have had autism because of a lack of response for some things but blood tests showed he had Duchennes. A further blood test on his brother showed he too had the condition.

"When Garrett was diagnosed I was expecting it by that point.

"There was some crying for a couple of days, then I pulled myself together. I wasn't going to take it lying down so I did some research .

"They have had their hearts and lungs checked and that's all good at the moment so we're holding off on steroids for the time being.

"They could need a wheelchair from the age of about seven when they are about 12 they might be full time in a wheelchair , then they will start having heart and lung problems . They can be ventilator-dependent in their late teens/early 20s.

"Life expectancy is mid 20s at the moment . But that is not a diagnosis I'm willing to accept. I'm going to do everything I can to try and help."

"I got in touch with Duchenens UK. If I sit and think about it I get depressed, but if I do something positive and fundraise for research and everything I will feel like I'm doing something to fix it.

The couple, along with the lads gran Patricia Quinn have organised a Christmas craft fair supported by the parish council at at the community centre in Clowne on Saturday-Sunday December 16-17 from 10am-3pm.

There will be a Christmas craft fair with jams and pickles crocheting . Father Christmas will be there . Elizabeth will be Mother Goose and read stories over the weekend.

"It's raising funds but raising awareness is really important .

"It is a little known disease people - need to know there is this terrible life limiting disease that people don't know much about."