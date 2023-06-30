The pub on Dorset Drive, Brimington, will welcome its last customers this Sunday, on July 2 – as the venue has been sold to a developer.

Rebecca Hurd, who took on the Markham Arms with her partner James, just a few months ago, said the brewery that owns the pub has decided to let it go because of financial struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s disappointing but I understand it’s tough economic times after Covid and the rise in the cost of living. The brewery had to work out which of their pubs they will have to let go of and unfortunately, we were on that list.

Rebecca Hurd, who took on the Markham Arms with her partner James, just a few months ago, in February, has said the brewery that owns the pub has decided to let it go because of the financial struggles.

"We knew the building was for sale for a while, but the broker who was selling it kept saying it could take up to two years. So we thought we got a good kick of the ball. We have performed better than a lot of previous managers, so we hoped that the brewery might change their minds if we could get the business up. But now it has been sold."

The Markham Arms’ staff will not be left out in the cold, as they will all move to a nearby pub owned by the same brewery – Three Horseshoes at High Street, Brimington.

Rebecca, who was previously a general manager of the Hidden Knight, said: “Some tears were shed. There will be some more tears shed on Sunday. But I am really positive, onward and upward person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you've got the warmth, and you can welcome people in and stick high standards and beliefs, you can get the nice people and create a nice family, community club."

Markham Arms on Dorset Drive, Brimington, will welcome its last customers this Sunday, on July 2 – as the venue has been sold to a developer.

Rebeca, who made it clear at Markham Arms that the pub have zero tolerance for drugs and antisocial behaviour, wants to follow these values at the new venue as well.

She said: “We don't want a group of lads in, swearing at the top of their voices – we have a lovely community with families and kids and we hope our regulars will follow us up the road to Three Horseshoes.

"The quiz, The Comedy Club, and rock and roll night will be coming with us. Any bands that were booked in will be at the new venue. I offered everybody who had got a party booked at Markham Arms to move it to a lovely function room we will have at the new venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are planning to move all our lovely cushions, plants, the little library and kids' games to Three Horseshoes, as well as the values and standards that we've got at Markham Arms.