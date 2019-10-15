Couple who lost baby daughter scale Ben Nevis in her memory for Chesterfield's Nightingale Ward

A determined couple who scaled the UK's highest mountain in honour of their baby daughter have raised more than £1,000 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital's Nightingale Ward.

It took 11 hours for Sharon and Darren Morrell to climb to the top of Ben Nevis and back down again.

Sharon and Darren Morrell present a cheque to staff on the Nightingale Ward.

But happy memories of their little girl Summer, who lost her life at nine-months-old to endocartitis, spurred them on.

Summer would have turned 10 this year.

Throughout her short life, she had been cared for by kind-hearted staff on the Nightingale Ward and the couple were eager to give something back.

Thanks to the support of the community, they ended up smashing their original £1,000 fundraising target and presented the ward with a cheque for £1,436.99.

The vital funds will go towards toys and treats for children staying on the ward.

Sharon said: "It was a very rewarding experience but I have to say, something I don't think I'd ever do again. It was really hard and took us 11 hours from start to finish.

"We had to stop every five minutes at one point. Going up, it was very misty. You could barely see your hand in front of your face for the fog.

"But on the way down it began to clear, revealing blue skies. You could see the sea. It was so beautiful.

"We've been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public and would like to give a special mention to The Copy and Print Centre in Saltergate who provided posters for publicity free of charge.

"A fundraiser at Duckmanton Stores also raised £60, it very quickly adds up."

Sharon and Darren are already planning their next adventure- a hitchhike from John O'Groats to Land's End.

"That will be to mark Summer's 18th birthday, so we have eight years to prepare," added Sharon.

