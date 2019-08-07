Councillors met to discuss Chesterfield danger spot just days before fatal crash occurred

Chesterfield councillors met to hold safety talks at the scene of a fatal crash just days before the accident occured.

A 21-year-old man was killed and three children were injured when three cars collided on Somersall Lane on Friday evening (August 2).

Residents say it was ‘only a matter of time’ before there was a fatality on the ‘dangerous’ road, and had met with Chesterfield Borough coucillors Howard Borrell and Paul and Shirley Niblock a few days prior to discuss their concerns.

Coun Howard Borrell, for West ward, said: “Just a few days before the tragic accident myself and fellow councillors, Paul and Shirley Niblock, had met local residents to discuss their concerns over speeding at the very spot, on the blind bend, where the accident occurred.

“We explained that Highways had advised us that there had been no collisions over the last three years, many stories of accidents have since emerged.

“Our suggestion was that residents needed to log instances of speeding via the CREST website to build a case for action.

“We subsequently had further discussions about what action could be taken to lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Hopefully all parties can now work to find a community-led solution to what has been a long-standing problem.”

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened at around 8.20pm. A six-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl were taking to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision.

In particular they are keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV installed at properties nearby, as this may have captured the incident.

If you can help contact DS Donna Tovell on 101, quoting reference number 19*407577.

