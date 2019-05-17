Council tax scam warning for Chesterfield households

Council tax scammers are targeting Chesterfield households, the borough council has said.

Chesterfield Borough Council is issuing a warning following reports where cold callers have made unsolicited telephone calls to households in Chesterfield, claiming residents are owed a council tax refund, and asking for bank details.

Chesterfield Borough Council is urging people to be aware of anyone calling to say they are entitled to a refund, and to not give bank information to cold callers.

Residents wishing to report such calls and get practical advice should contact the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.