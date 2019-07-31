Council make move to dispel Chesterfield market hall ‘carbon monoxide leak’ concerns

Chesterfield Borough Council has moved to reassure residents after concerns were raised about potential for a ‘carbon monoxide leak’ in the town’s Market Hall.

The Derbyshire Times contacted the council after an anonymous source claimed that condensate is leaking from a flue filled with asbestos that stems from the basement of the historic building, which could ‘potentially cause a deadly carbon monoxide leak’.

Chesterfield's Market Hall.

But council chiefs have stressed that those passing through the landmark, which is home to several businesses, have nothing to fear.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We take the safety of staff, tenants and visitors to Chesterfield Market Hall very seriously.

READ MORE: Cash reward offered after heartless thieves steal £2,000 of equipment from Mastin Moor charity

“Although repairs have been made to the boiler flue on the second floor of the Market Hall to prevent condensation leaks, the flue does not contain any asbestos and no products of combustion have leaked from the flue.

“Since we have carried out these repairs, there have not been any further leaks and auto sensing carbon monoxide detectors are installed in the plant room which would switch off the plant automatically in the event that any harmful gases were present.”

READ MORE: Weather experts warn of heavy rain and thunderstorms