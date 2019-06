Concerns are growing for the safety of a missing 13-year-old boy.

Kai McNamara was last seen at his home address on Oaktree Avenue, Peartree, Derby, between 10.30pm on Friday and 10.30am on Saturday.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "His bicycle has been found at Derby Train Station, it is thought he may have caught a train to Barnsley to visit a friend in the area."

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 417of June 15 with any information.