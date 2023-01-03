Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old woman from Derbyshire
Chloe, who lives in Ripley, was last heard from yesterday evening, Monday 2 January.
She is described as white with long red hair and anyone who knows where she is or has seen her is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 293 of 3 January.
You can contact the force via Facebook – send them a private message via their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – the police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form or Phone – call 101.