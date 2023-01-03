News you can trust since 1855
Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old woman from Derbyshire

Chloe, who lives in Ripley, was last heard from yesterday evening, Monday 2 January.

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

She is described as white with long red hair and anyone who knows where she is or has seen her is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 293 of 3 January.

You can contact the force via Facebook – send them a private message via their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – the police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form or Phone – call 101.

