Concern for safety of missing Chesterfield woman

Police are concerned for the safety of a woman from Chesterfield.

By Tim Cunningham
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:17 pm
Susan Oxley.

Susan Oxley was last seen at her home in Newbold on Wednesday, February 16, and was reported missing just before 7pm yesterday (Friday, February 18).

The 55-year-old, who is around 5ft 3ins tall and has brown eyes, and is thought to have been wearing black leggings, a dark coat. She was carrying a white handbag.

Susan has been known to visit the Brampton area.

Anyone who may have seen Susan, or have any information on where she may be, should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1045-180222.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.

