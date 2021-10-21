Joseph Smith was last seen at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in and of slim to medium build, with long brown hair, which he wears in a ponytail, and a beard.

The 37-year-old was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Joseph Smith is missing from Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Joseph’s mental state and we would ask people not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.