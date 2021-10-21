Concern for mental state of missing Chesterfield man – public urged not to approach him
Police are concerned for a man who has gone missing from Calow in Chesterfield.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:14 am
Joseph Smith was last seen at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.
He is described as white, around 5ft 10in and of slim to medium build, with long brown hair, which he wears in a ponytail, and a beard.
The 37-year-old was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Joseph’s mental state and we would ask people not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.
“If you have seen him in the last few hours, or have information on where he might be, please contact us quoting reference number 1170 of October 20.”