Column: Public feedback is key to local health and care services recovery in Derbyshire

Healthwatch Derbyshire is the local independent statutory body which ensures that NHS leaders and other decision-makers hear from patients and the public and use this feedback to improve care.

In the past year, we have canvassed feedback on a wide range of issues including vaccine hesitancy, breastfeeding support in a pandemic, home care services, virtual appointments, mental health services, cancer services and how restrictions have affected those living in care homes and details are in our recently-published annual report https://healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk/2021/07/healthwatch-derbyshire-annual-report-published/

The information we received has been shared with bodies who plan and deliver NHS and social care in the county to ensure that improvements are made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Helen Henderson-Spoors, CEO of health and social care champion Healthwatch Derbyshire.

We have also been an important channel to help many thousands of local people find the information they need about services in their area such as updates on the vaccine programme.

Now, as life starts to return to something like normal, it is vital that the patient and public experience is heard to ensure that health and care services are not just re-established but improved.

Covid-19 has particularly highlighted inequalities in care and this will be an important focus for our work moving forwards as well as ensuring that our own work is accessible so that everyone has a voice.

Although Covid has restricted our ability to meet face to face with the public, it has enabled us to improve our digital communication channels and to hear from many people who would not ordinarily engage with us.

We are determined that this diversity continues and have developed an updated online feedback form to make it easier for people to share their feedback with us, as well as continuing the more traditional communication channels such as telephone and freepost.

As restrictions continue to lift, our team and volunteers are looking forward to getting back into local communities to engage with people and I hope that this increased community profile will encourage even more people to share their views and experiences of services.

If you use GPs and hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, care homes or other support services in your area, Healthwatch Derbyshire wants to hear about your experiences. You can call on 01773 880786; write to FREEPOST Suite 14, Riverside Business Park,, Milford, Derbyshire, DE56 0RN, email [email protected] or complete the online feedback form at www.healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk where there is also wide-ranging information about local health and social care services and support.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.