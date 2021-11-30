Eating well and moving more will have a huge impact on your overall health. More fruit and vegetables and less over-processed foods and take-aways will provide your body with the fuel it needs to cope with the colder weather and winter bugs.

And if it’s cold outside, having a hot meal at least once a day and drinking hot drinks will help you stay warm.

When the weather permits, wrap up warm and get outside. Getting some exercise outside has so many benefits to your health including maintaining a healthy weight, boosting your mood and meeting people. If you don’t like exercising outside in the colder weather, sign up for a class or follow a free workout on YouTube.

Jackie Buxton, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Keep your home heated to at least 18 degrees Celsius, particularly if you are over-65, are not very mobile or have an existing health condition. If you are worried about your heating bills, make sure you heat the rooms you use the most – usually your bedroom and lounge or kitchen. At night use an electric blanket or hot water bottle to warm the bed (but not at the same time).

You may be able to claim financial and practical help with heating your home. Grants available include the Winter Fuel payment (https://www.gov.uk/winter-fuel-payment) and the cold weather payment (https://www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment).

Now is the time to stock up on over-the-counter medicines to help treat and relieve winter illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu and sickness bugs. Your local community pharmacy will have a range of products in stock and can advise which are the most suitable for you and your family.

If you haven’t taken up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccination there’s still time. Visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119.

If you are eligible, you can also receive a flu vaccination free from either your community pharmacy or GP. The flu vaccination is your best protection against the flu. It also stops you spreading it to other people who may be at risk of serious health problems if they catch it.

If you are over 65 or have a long-term health condition and become unwell, get help sooner rather than later. Call your pharmacy, GP or, if you are unsure who to contact, call NHS 111 who will guide you to the most appropriate service.

If you have a new continuous cough, high temperature or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, then you could have Covid-19. You can catch this even if you have been vaccinated and so get tested if you experience any of these symptoms.

Check up on vulnerable neighbours, friends and family, particularly when the weather is too bad for them to venture out. Winter can be very lonely if the weather keeps you at home, so drop in, give them a call or send them a message. Offer to pick up food and check they are keeping warm and safe.

