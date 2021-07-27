Cold caller warning issued to residents in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire County Council Trading Standards has issued a warning over cold callers in Pleasley

Derbyshire County Council Trading Standards is now advising those living in Pleasley against dealing with any traders who approach them on their doorstep.

They said: “Most reputable businesses do not deal in this way. If you think that you need work doing on your home or garden you should obtain quotes from three or four reputable traders.

"Derbyshire County Council (DCC) provides a Trusted Trader scheme. All the businesses who sign up have been checked out by the Trading Standards team.

"Remember, you don’t have to open the door to anyone you don’t know.”

To find a Trusted Trader in your area, call 01629 533190 or visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/trustedtrader.

Those with concerns about cold calling can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133 or Derbyshire police on 101.