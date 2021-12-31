Clay Cross man takes on colossal 48 hour running challenge to raise money for mental health charity

Nigel is hoping to raise money for Papyrus and encourage people to seek help when struggling with their mental health.

Nigel Wright will be undertaking the Goggins Challenge, which will see him run four miles every four hours, for a total of 48 hours. He is doing this to raise money for Papyrus, a charity that works with young people struggling with mental health issues.

Nigel wanted to do something to give back to Papyrus after they helped someone in his life, and he said that this intense physical endeavour does not compare to what is endured by those suffering with mental health problems.

“For me personally, Papyrus are very close to my heart. Someone close to my family had a rough year, and Papyrus were one of the first points of contact for them- they helped them and got them in touch with the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service at the Royal Hospital.

Papyrus also runs Hopeline UK, a phone line that children and young people can call for support.

“I’ll be putting myself through a bit of torment, and it’s going to test me, but it’s nothing like the test that people who are struggling with mental health go through.”

As well as raising money, Nigel said he hoped that undertaking this challenge would encourage people to talk, and help those who are struggling find the support they need.

“The mental health services for adults are stretched, and they’re stretched equally as well for young people- the lockdowns and uncertainty with the pandemic hasn’t helped that.

“I’m doing it to raise money, but I’m also doing it to hopefully get people to ask other people if they’re okay. Everybody says how good it is to talk, so I’ll be happy if somebody can spend five minutes talking to someone and ask if they’re alright on the back of reading my story, or if it encourages one person to seek the help they need.”