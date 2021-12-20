Claims Chesterfield neighbourhoods 'dangerous' due to missing street lights

Council repair teams say they want to know about any broken lights amid concerns raised by Staveley and Hollingwood councillor Mick Bagshaw.

He said there were problems with faulty individual lights and many streets were plunged into partial darkness because lamps were only placed on one side of the road.

"I have had a number of residents contacting me complaining of street lights out, but more importantly the poor state of lighting,” Coun Bagshaw, who represents Hollingwood on Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, said.

Chesterfield residents are being urged to report faulty street lights after claims some neighbourhoods have become dangerous after dark.

"Derbyshire County Council appears to have removed quite a lot of lampposts, leaving many streets having lights just on one side of the road.

"The new energy-efficient bulbs are also not giving enough light out.

“I have had residents from Hollingwood, Inkersall, Duckmanton, Mastin Moor and Middlecroft telling me they do not feel as safe going out during darkness.

“Mastin Moor residents said their front path and steps are much more dangerous.

“Duckmanton and Hollingwood residents have told me they too have concerns on their safety.

“Another told me that a gentleman in his 80s has to walk on the road as the lights don't shine the pavement up."

Coun Bagshaw said streets where residents had concerns included Valley Road and Edale Road at Mastin Moor, Markham Road at Duckmanton and Works Road at Hollingwood.

Derbyshire County Council said it relies on people reporting problems so repair teams can take action.

A spokesperson said this week: “All the lights that we have been told are not working in these locations have been fixed, but we will get someone out on site to check them all this week.

"However, we are aware that there is an electricity board fault on Works Road, Hollingwood, that is affecting a number of lights and Western Power are due to fix this in the new year.