Chesterfield’s Just Eat delivery drivers restart strike action in ongoing pay dispute

Couriers employed by Stuart Delivery – a sub contractor of Just Eat in England – were joined by members of Chesterfield and District Trades Union Congress (TUC) as they held placards and handed out information to members of the public in the town centre on Friday, February 4, in an effort to publicise the boycott.

The drivers are protesting over a 24 per cent page cut which was implemented on December 6 and saw the minimum fee for journeys below half-a-mile drop from £4.50 to £3.40.

According to the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB), this leaves them on less than the National Minimum Wage after paying for car insurance, petrol and other costs – and they are calling for a minimum of £6 plus mileage per delivery, £15 per hour for waiting times after 10 minutes.

Just eat Delivery drivers strike - Chesterfield

It has contrasted couriers’ ‘poverty pay’ with Stuart’s senior director Damien Bon who, it is claimed, received a 1,000 percent pay rise over the previous year to more than £2.2m, while the corporation saw a £20m increase in turnover.

Chesterfield TUC and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins are among those who have already shown support for the drivers, with members of the public encouraged to show their solidarity for the drivers.

Similar strikes have been taking place across the UK in places such as Sunderland, Blackpool, and Sheffield where Just Eat delivery drivers blockaded a McDonald’s drive-through in protest against what they say is an unjust pay cut.