Chesterfield zero waste pop-up café lands grant after successful trial launch

The launch of Chesterfield’s first ‘zero waste’ pop-up café has been hailed a success.

The Great Get Together, held in memory of Jo Cox MP, was held at Loundsley Green Community Centre by Waste Not Café Chesterfield last night (Sunday, June 23).

It marked what is hoped will be a monthly event in the town offering vegetarian and vegan meals made using surplus food from supermarkets.

The project aims to ‘fill bellies, not bins’ and tackle food poverty by donating profits at the end of the year to local foodbanks.

Founder and chair of project, Greg Hewitt, from Tapton, said: “I was nervous before the meal, but volunteers who have helped to make this project happen have been incredible and this resulted in a delicious vegetarian and vegan meal. I am so happy that everybody enjoyed it.”

The initiative has since been awarded funding from Chesterfield’s Health and Wellbeing Small Grants scheme, which will fund a year’s worth of produce from Fareshare East Midlands.

The date of the next café will be announced soon.

Anyone interested can follow the project on Facebook at https://facebook.com/WasteNotCafeChesterfield



