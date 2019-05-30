Chesterfield WWI 'trench' wins award

Chesterfield Museum has won an award for its interactive ‘trench’ which commemorated the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Trench Experience Exhibition, at the Chesterfield Borough Council run attraction on St Mary’s Gate, received the award at Derbyshire Heritage Awards.

The awards, run by the Derbyshire Museums and Heritage Forum, celebrate the work taking place in museums and heritage organisations across the county.

Part of the museum’s art gallery was transformed into a section of a trench like those on the Western Front in France and Belgium from 1914 to 1918 complete with sights, sounds and smells.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “I am extremely proud of the hard work carried out by staff and volunteers at the museum to make this possible. It is great to see them recognised by the county for their innovative approach to marking the First World War.”

