Chesterfield woman raises over £1,500 for Ashgate Hospicecare in charity bike ride

Jayne Lindley, of Upper Newbold, completed a 70-mile bike ride earlier this month – bringing in £1,622.95 for the hospice.

The 51-year-old cycled in memory of her beloved mum Alethea, who dedicated her last 14 years working at the hospice.

Jayne Lindley ahead of her charity challenge for Ashgate Hospicecare. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

Alethea was appointed hospice manager in 1991 soon after it opened and is credited with leading the ABC appeal to raise funds for a new extension which included the site’s day centre.

This was opened by Prince Edward in 2005, six months after Alethea sadly passed away herself due to cancer.

Speaking of the bike ride, Jayne said: “It was a great team effort all round.

“I am grateful for the generous support of friends, family, colleagues and the local businesses supporting this Ashgate Hospicecare fundraiser (Yopa Estates Chesterfield, JE James Cycles and Roy Peter's Estates).

“The amount of sponsorship raised was the driving force to complete 70 miles, and the cake at the event refreshment stops (thank you RAFA Rides) certainly helped.”

Jayne, who cycled from John o' Groats to Land’s End in 1985 for the hospice before it opened, added: “Thirty-six years after last doing 70 miles it was a relief and a buzz to have stayed the distance.

“I look forward to the next charity challenge – once I have got my breath back.”

The bike ride, which was organised by the RAF Association, took place in Waltham on the Wolds in Leicestershire.

Jayne said £1,230 was also raised for the RAF Association.