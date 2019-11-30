Chesterfield woman named after fatal collision

A woman from Chesterfield has been named after a fatal collision.

Michelle Walton, 56, of York Street, Chesterfield, died at the scene of incident - at the junction of Penmore Close and Hasland Road.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between two pedestrians and a Volkswagen Passat at 4.05pm, on Thursday, November 28.

Her family have been made aware, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A second pedestrian involved in the collision, a 36-year-old man from Chesterfield, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury that is not believed to be serious at this time.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage that may be able to assist in their enquiries.

If you have video of the incident, please download it and keep it secure in order for an officer to view it.