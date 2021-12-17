Chesterfield woman married for 51 years reunited with wedding ring she lost two months ago
A Chesterfield woman who has been married for 51 years was left in tears after staff at a town centre shop returned the wedding ring she lost there back in October.
Peggy Robinson, from New Tupton, lost her wedding ring in October during a shopping trip in Chesterfield town centre.
She said: “I didn’t realise I’d lost the ring until I’d paid for my goods in Boyes and I’d left the shop - I went straight back, I retraced my steps all around the shop, I told the management and they were looking all over the floor for me.
“I was really upset - it was three days before my 51st wedding anniversary and my husband Clive has been in a care home for three years. He’s seriously ill with dementia, so it was awful to think I’d lost that and its sentimental value.
“I went to every shop in Chesterfield I’d been in, just in case I’d lost it somewhere else - it took me about four hours but everybody was so good. I even went into pawn shops to see if they had the ring, and for weeks I’ve been looking on the floor while I’m walking around town, even though I knew I wouldn’t find it.”
Peggy was convinced she would never be reunited with her ring, but on Monday, staff at Boyes made a wonderful discovery. Janey Weldin, a supervisor at the shop, said she was cleaning near the tills when she found a ring wedged out of view in a tight gap.
“It was underneath a fixture at the till point - there was some dust I couldn’t get with the brush, so I pulled it out with my hands - two pound coins came out and I noticed this gold thing. I just thought, oh my god, I think I’ve found the ring.”
“I’m just so pleased that Peggy has got her ring, it’s made my year - it’s about time we had something good happen, it’s all doom and gloom at the moment.”
After staff at Boyes put a post on the Spotted Chesterfield Facebook page, Peggy’s daughter Claire realised they must have found her mother’s wedding ring.
On Wednesday, Peggy went to Boyes to pick up her ring - she said she was overjoyed when Janey gave it back to her, and that she could hardly believe her story had a happy ending.
“It was an absolutely amazing feeling, before I even put the ring on I knew it was mine, and we both burst into tears. It’s such a joy to get it back, it feels like an early Christmas present, and I can’t praise the staff at Boyes enough.
“I never thought I’d see it again after two months, who would’ve thought it. I want people to realise how many good people there are in Chesterfield.
“I just can’t believe it. Although I kept looking all the time and it was on my mind, I really thought that I’d never find the ring again, but miracles do happen.”