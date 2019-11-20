Chesterfield woman died after taking drugs, inquest hears

The death of a Chesterfield woman was drug-related, a coroner has ruled.
Samantha Beresford, of Sheffield Road, died at a property on Lee Road, Chesterfield, on January 26.
MORE: Will these changes improve safety at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout?
The 39-year-old’s inquest took place at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Tuesday.
Coroner Emma Serrano, who is assistant coroner for Derbyshire, said: “She died from the effects of taking heroin.”
She also had mental health issues, Ms Serrano added.