Chesterfield woman died after taking drugs, inquest hears

The death of a Chesterfield woman was drug-related, a coroner has ruled.

Samantha Beresford, of Sheffield Road, died at a property on Lee Road, Chesterfield, on January 26.

The 39-year-old’s inquest took place at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Tuesday.

Coroner Emma Serrano, who is assistant coroner for Derbyshire, said: “She died from the effects of taking heroin.”

She also had mental health issues, Ms Serrano added.