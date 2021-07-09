Chesterfield wedding singer scoops award for best entertainment in East Midlands

Chloe Boulton, 27, from Mastin Moor, was announced as the best entertainment in the region at the I Do Wedding Awards 2020 which were held virtually in November last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The wedding singer finally collected her plaque, which she was awarded above 400 other applicants, a few weeks ago and described the win as a ‘massive achievement’.

Radio DJ Stephanie Hirst presented the online event for I Do Magazine in which suppliers were voted for by previously newlyweds who had used them for their own special days.

Chesterfield wedding singer Chloe Boulton scooped the award for Best Entertainment in the East Midlands in the I Do Magazine Wedding Awards.

Chloe said: “It’s an amazing achievement to even get to the finalist stage of the I Do Wedding Awards, so winning an award is just fantastic.”

Boris Johnson confirmed earlier this week, that there would no longer be capacity limits on weddings or events from July 19 – which has been dubbed as ‘Freedom Day’ with the majority of coronavirus restrictions ending.

The 27-year-old has welcomed the news which will allow her to sing at functions again.

She added: “The past year has been tough for everyone but arguably even more so for the wedding industry.

"With weddings first being cancelled, then limited to 30, then 15, then cancelled again, wedding suppliers throughout the UK have had to deal with stressed, unhappy couples who’s day has had to be re-arranged countless times due to this pandemic.

"Many wedding suppliers have had no help from the government and so have had to struggle alone remaining forever positive in an ever-changing situation.

“So it’s wonderful to see some great news for local wedding suppliers in our region.”

While the awards ceremony which are usually held annually at Sheffield City Hall couldn’t be held in person last year, the virtual do still added some much needed 'excitement’ and ‘hope’ for the industry according to the singer, while the country was under a second lockdown.

I Do Magazine raised £665 for NHS Charities Together through ticket sales for the event, which helped support front-line NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.

Many of the finalists also donated raffle prizes for a charity draw held during the ceremony back in November.