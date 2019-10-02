Chesterfield walk-on darts model Daniella Allfree says calendar 'will be her last'

A model from Chesterfield has continued her fightback since her role as a walk-on girl at the darts was scrapped.

Daniella Allfree has launched her fourth annual calendar with fellow model Charlotte Wood – but says this year will be the last one.

She said: "We are so excited to be releasing our 4th consecutive calendar.

READ MORE: Chesterfield darts walk-on girl ‘sad’ as bosses stop the tradition

"Last year we sold 2,000 which was so overwhelming and we have had to produce one more. This is sadly our last so we really hope it does as well as last year."



"Myself and Chatlotte have continued to keep busy since the darts ban nearly two years ago.

READ MORE: Chesterfield model Daniella Allfree fights back after darts role scrapped

"We still tour with darts exhibition circuit for non televised darting events. It’s brilliant to still be involved in the darts and glad we are still getting darts work amongst our other modelling jobs.



"We would just like to thank everyone for their continued support and we hope everyone likes the 2020 calendar that we had so much fun making."

The calendar is available from Daniella's Shopify account