Chesterfield UK Calendar Girls hopefuls raise funds at charity car wash

It was suds up on Sunday as Chesterfield entrants to the UK Calendar Girls modelling contest rolled up their sleeves for a charity car wash.

The event saw hopefuls don bikinis, shorts and crop tops to wash cars and vans in aid of The Chestnut Appeal for Prostate Cancer and Mental Health Awareness.

Gabriella Sinddell was in charge of the wheel washing.

The competition encourages women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds to enter and doesn’t discriminate on piercings or tattoos.

It has been a ‘huge confidence boost’ for Cathy Burgess, who organised the car wash at the Moonrakers pub.

She said: “My cousin died of prostate cancer and I’ve had close friends who have taken their own lives, so these charities are close to my heart. “The car wash was so much fun and we raised £178.20 in total.

“Special thanks to staff at the Moonrakers, they were fantastic.”

Anestatia Violette give the windscreen a good wash.

For more information on Calendar Girls UK and to text vote, visit https://ukcalendargirls.co.uk



