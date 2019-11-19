Chesterfield toyboy officially snubbed as Katie Price plans to marry Kris Boyson

Katie Price's romance with Chesterfield builder Charles Drury is officially off- as her wedding to toyboy Kris Boyson is 'back on'.

The former glamour model, 41, is 'keen' for the wedding to the 29-year-old personal trainer to go ahead, according to the Mirror.

Katie and Kris initially planned to get married before she dumped him over text to pursue a romance with now-ex and Chesterfield builder Charles Drury, 22.

She even moved Charles into her mansion and flew him out to Turkey, when she returned over concerns wounds from her recent face surgery weren't healing properly.

But the mum of five has now done a complete u-turn, getting back with Kris and moving him into her mansion, dubbed the 'mucky mansion'.

