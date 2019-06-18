Chesterfield town centre pub currently closed

A new landlord is being sought to take on a pub in Chesterfield town centre.

The Rutland, which is situated on Stephenson Place behind the Crooked Spire, is currently closed and now has steel doors and locks on it.

The Rutland in Chesterfield.

The pub is owned by national company Ei Publican Partnerships.

A spokesperson for the firm told the Derbyshire Times: "We can confirm that the the Rutland in Chesterfield is currently closed while we search for a new publican to take on the pub.

"We hope to reopen the pub as soon as possible.

"If anyone is interested in taking on this community pub or requires more information, please contact our recruitment hotline on 03333 200036."

The company has not revealed why the previous publican left.

Ei Publican Partnerships runs more than 5,000 establishments across the UK.

The Rutland has a rating of 4.3 out of five on its Facebook page, with people describing it as an 'excellent place' with a 'good atmosphere'.