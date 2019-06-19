Chesterfield town centre business closes part of store

A Chesterfield business has closed part of its town centre store.

TJ Hughes, which opened just over two years ago, has shut off the first floor of the business.

A customer notice on the main entrance reads: "Please be advised that the first floor is now closed. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The discount department store moved into the former BHS store in the Vicar Lane building in April 2017.

Around 50 jobs were created when the shop opened.

At this stage it is not known why the closure has taken place.