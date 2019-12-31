Chesterfield teen singing star to appear in national competition final

A student from a Chesterfield secondary school has been selected for the final of a national singing competition and is due to take to the stage at the O2 in London.

Georgie Mills, 14, will appear in the final of TeenStar UK on February 1, when she will perform at the same world-class London venue as global megastars Drake, Noel Gallagher and Kylie Minogue.

TeenStar is a national talent competition specifically for teen and pre-teen solo performers, duos, vocal groups and dance troops. The competitions attract more than 8,000 acts each year at its auditions that are held across the country.

Year nine student at Outwood Academy Georgie, who lives in Newbold village, said: “I am thrilled to have been chosen for the TeenStar final and I cannot wait to perform at the final. I have loved singing and performing for as long as I can remember and I am thankful to my family, friends and teachers for their support in helping me pursue my dream.”

In addition to the final of TeenStar, Georgie was nominated for ‘Best Young Breakthrough Artist’ at the National Entertainment Awards.

Georgie’s achievements continued into this year and this month she is set to appear on CBBC show ‘Got What It Takes’. The show gives eight teen singers the chance to compete for a life-changing prize.

Georgie added: “It’s been an incredible few months for me. Being nominated at the National Entertainment Awards was another achievement I didn’t expect but really helped boost my confidence and it has just made me more excited for the next challenge. I cannot wait to appear on Got What It Takes. I am hopeful, excited and appealing to Chesterfield to get behind me.”

Jo and Andy Mills, Georgie’s parents, said: “We are just unbelievably proud of Georgie and what she has achieved so far. She is always singing at home, no matter what she is doing, and it is incredible to see her doing so well at something she loves.”

Georgie also won Dronfield’s Got Talent and was recently awarded a scholarship at Razzmataz theatre school.

Steve Roberts, principal at Outwood Academy Newbold, said: “We are so proud of Georgie and her fantastic achievements. She is an absolute delight to teach and she truly is a wonderful singer with such a powerful voice.”