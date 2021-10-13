Chesterfield teen represents town in final of national pageant competition

Madi Crowther will be looking to claim the Miss Teen GB crown at the grand final later this month.

Madi Crowther, an A-Level student at Tupton Hall, will swap school for the stage, when taking part in the final of the Miss Teen Great Britain Pageant at Blackpool’s Globe Theatre.

As part of the pageant on October 25, in which Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was a runner-up in 2015, contestants help to raise money for their chosen charities.

Madi has opted to support Ashgate Hospice, The Dog Trust, Sign Language Awareness and the StandUp Foundation.

Madi said: “This is just a fantastic opportunity in such a great pageant.

“I have really enjoyed working with my chosen charities and appreciate all the hard work they do. It was lovely to be involved and help promote awareness through my Instagram.”

Madi qualified through her heats and semi-finals during the pandemic, taking part in interviews and photo shoots alongside her charity work.

She will be competing against 56 other finalists representing the length and breadth of Britain, from the Highlands to the Isle of Wight.

There are three age categories for the competition, covering ages 10-12, 13-15 and 16-19. As well as competing for their respective titles, all grand finalists participate in a beauty queen challenge day and a pyjama diva party.

The winner will receive a cash prize of £1000, along with a £500 voucher for The Dress Studio.