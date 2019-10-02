Chesterfield teen finds fame with Louis Theroux bank card

A Chesterfield teenager will have weirder weekends from now on after Louis Theroux agreed to let him use his picture on his bank card.

The tongue-in-cheek documentary maker granted permission to 19-year-old Jamie Green who posted a screenshot of his potential card on social media.

Jamie tweeted: “@louistheroux Apparently I need your permission to have this bank card… Help a guy out?”

He realised he was on the money when Louis noticed the tweet and replied: “Permission granted.”

Jamie said: “I just had an idea to have a picture of Louis Theroux on my bank card and put it up on Twitter to see if he replied- and he did! I just couldn’t believe it.

“I said: ‘Thank you so much’ - I am a big fan of his.”

When you have a Barclays debit card you can personalize your card with your favourite photo, or choose one from their gallery.

The bank says in its promotion: “Use your computer, mobile phone or tablet to upload your favourite photo or your favourite star as long as you have permission from the person to use it.”

Now Jamie will have to wait a few days for the bank to pop his personalised card ‘Theroux’ the post.

Jamie added: “I find him intriguing and he has a big fan base. It took about 45 minutes for him to reply and he said yes.”

The tweet has gone viral with 88,000 likes and thousands of Theroux fans retweeting it.

Dozens of his fans have decided they want one too.

One wrote: “The more you spend the more money you get Theroux.”

One fan replied: “Another added: “Is this some sort of cultist loyalty scheme?”

The tweet has propelled the teenager to worldwide attention.

“It has been on quite a few Facebook pages and Instagram too,” said Jamie,

“All my friends think I’m a bit weird.