Chesterfield team claim prize at health awards

A Chesterfield-based team collected an award at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust’s 2019 Quality Awards.

Colleagues were recognised for initiatives ranging from improving the lives of children and new mums to working with service users in substance misuse to give them new hope.

Claiming the Non-Clinical Team of the Year was Hartington Unit Reception, in Chesterfield, for work to provide single-label printers in each consulting room at the unit, an initiative described as ‘brilliant’.

Senior receptionist at the unit, Hayley Ebbern, said: “It was such a simple thing that we did, but it made a huge difference.”