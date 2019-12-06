Chesterfield tattoo studio helping people wrap up warm

A Chesterfield tattoo studio is offering free coats to whoever needs them.

Tattoo and piercing studio Piece of Art, on Knifesmithgate, has placed a clothes rail full of coats at its entrance “to help in these freezing conditions”.

The idea is anyone who is cold can help themselves.

A sign on the rail says: “Need a coat, take one. Want to help, leave one. Be kind to each other, Merry Christmas, love all at Piece of Art.”

Suzanne Parsons, Piece of Art manager, said: “It was something we’d seen in Derby, so we copied it. It’s a good idea.

“Lots of people have brought us coats.”

“They’re not just for homeless people though, but anybody who needs help.

“We have got a rack full of coats at the minute, plus a box full of socks, gloves, hats and the like.

“People can help themselves - anyone who needs it.”

Miss Parsons, aged 41, said, that when the studio is closed, the rail and box are moved to the neighbouring Door to Door taxi rank, which is open 24 hours, while surplus stock is taken to a night shelter in the town.

She said feedback to the idea has been really positive, with more than 30,000 views on Facebook.

Posting on Piece of Art’s Facebook page – fb.com/pieceofartchesterfield – Rosy Cox said: “This is such a nice thing to do.”

And Lisa Priest said: “Lovely idea, well done.”