Chesterfield support hub reaches out to LGBT+ asylum seekers ahead of National Refugee Week

A Chesterfield support centre are reaching out to LGBT+ asylum seekers ahead of National Refugee Week.

National Refugee week takes place in the week around World Refugee Day on June 20. The theme this year is You, Me and Those Who Came Before.

Derbyshire LGBT+, which recently opened a a hub in Chesterfield at Rutland Road, continues to support people seeking asylum who are also LGBT+. W

Working in partnership with organisations such as Migrant Help in Derby, the charity has registered as part of the City of Sanctuary scheme.

Derbyshire LGBT+ offers drop-ins on Thursday in where staff are on hand to offer support to anyone who needs it. Appointments outside of drop-ins can also be arranged by email or telephone.

Ian Robson, CEO, says “Many people seeking asylum are fleeing persecution from countries where it is illegal to be LGBT+.

"There are 400 million people in the world who live in countries where they can be imprisoned or murdered just because of who they love.

"No one should have to live in fear because they are LGBT+. It is vital that we offer a safe refuge from this kind or persecution.”

