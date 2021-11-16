Chesterfield supermarket and Sheffield Children's Hospital in special honour for teenage hero

Staveley Morrisons store has been fundraising in memory of 14-year-old Logan Folger and is to sponsor a sparkling snowflake on Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s annual Christmas display.

Logan sadly died at the hospital after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, by emergency teams.

The opening of his inquest heard the Staveley schoolboy was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty.

Chesterfield hero teenager Logan Folger, with mum Stacey Bentley, is to be honoured on a display at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Lisa Richardson, who is Logan’s auntie and and also community champion at Morrison’s in Staveley, said the whole community had been shocked and saddened by the accident.

“When Logan passed away very close to our store and was treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital we thought it would be a nice gesture to raise the funds in his memory.

"Logan and his family are well known in Staveley. The community was shocked and so saddened by Logan’s death.

"It was also a personal tragedy to me because Logan is my nephew.

“On the day of his funeral three of my colleagues, Kelly, Nikki and Sandra, held a bucket collection for Sheffield Children’s Hospital in Logan’s memory.

"We carried on fundraising until we had enough to purchase the snowflake.”

Each snowflake has a personalised tag to say who sponsored it, and Logan’s will read: ‘A gift from Morrisons Staveley and friends and family of Logan Folger. Our Hero!’

"Staveley is a small town and was totally devastated by the death of Logan,” Lisa said.

"Our customers have been so generous. Our store and our community are so proud to have done this in Logan’s memory.

"The funds raised from the snowflakes this year are going towards a much-needed helipad on the hospital.

"We will continue to fundraise throughout the year for this cause.”

Logan’s mum, Stacey Bentley, said it was an ‘absolutely lovely’ gesture and she was so pleased people were coming together to fundraise in Logan’s memory.

Stacey has also repeated her plea for Logan’s Nike bumbag to be returned to her.

The bag, along with a cap and Logan’s speaker, which have since been returned, were taken from the river bank after the tragic accident on August 18.