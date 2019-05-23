Chesterfield students' vital message on how to stay safe on a night out

Many of us enjoy a good night out, but failing to think about how you'll get home afterwards can lead to trouble.

Public transport like buses and trains are always a good option where available, but taxi's are often the best and safest way.

But just how do we know that the taxi we use to get home is correctly licensed and safe?

Students at Chesterfield College have been looking at this very issue, and have produced a video to provide more detail around safety on a night out.

Click above to watch the video, which was produced by students Robert Button, Alice Howland and Nathan Williams.